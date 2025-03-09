Ryan Dorsey "can't watch" old footage of Naya Rivera performing.

Ryan Dorsey 'can't watch' footage of Naya Rivera performing

The 41-year-old actor has nine-year-old Jose with the late 'Glee' star - who drowned at Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California in 2020 at the age of 33 - and had been trying to watch the concert version of the musical TV series with his son but admitted that it is "hard" for him to look at pictures now.

He told People: "He sat there and he watched the whole movie, and you could see his eyes welling up a little bit.

"But he's a strong boy, and he has a lot of content and episodes. His mom will live forever. I think that's a silver lining of this terrible situation. Pictures are hard enough. I can't just sit there and watch her sing. It's hard for me."

Ryan explained that he is reminded of his wife - who had managed to user her son to safety before she died - when he hears certain songs and struggles with the relation of "what could've been" had the tragedy not occurred.

He said: "So many songs make me think about her, like Amy Winehouse's 'Valerie,' which she sang on Glee, and ‘Sunflower’ by [Post Malone and Swae Lee] because I always used to get her sunflowers on Sundays.

"I can just see Josey in the back seat bobbing his head and singing that song.

"Sometimes they're happy reminders but a lot of times, even if it's happy, the reality is it's a lot of what could've been, what should've been.

"A lot of second-guessing everything and wondering how things might've played out if the tiniest decision we make really changes the course of events of life."