Ryan Dorsey has denied dating Naya Rivera's sister after her death.

The 'Glee' actress passed away while swimming off a rental boat with son Josey, now nine, in Lake Piru, California, in July 2020 at the age of 33 and now her widower Ryan, 41, has insisted Nickayla, 30, was just a "big help" to him when she moved into his house after the tragedy.

He told People: " I wanted to keep [Josey's] life somewhat normal, and I knew I was going to be out of town working. I had to go to Vancouver for five months and Josey came the last month to stay with me, but during the time I was gone she held it down and kept that consistency."

The 'Ray Donovan' star explained that Nickayla was just a "female figure" within the household and noted that while it looked like they may have been on a date when they were spotted seemingly. holding hands in public, that was never the case.

"She served as somewhat of a female figure and helped be the other voice of reason.

"It was very surreal sometimes because the way she would say things to Josey would sound like his mom,"

"The funny thing is, it did look like we were holding hands, but we grazed fingers on the escalator, and then it was this whole thing.

"That was the only time I've ever addressed anything on social media because it was just so insane.

"People were tagging the FBI! Just f****** insane."

Josey was found alone asleep on an adrift boat, and after five days of searching, Naya's body was found in a remote part of the lake.

Ryan recently told E! News: “When it happened, I just found myself shaking my head, like, 'I can't believe she's gone'. It's still so surreal every day."