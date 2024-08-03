Ryan Gosling is looking to buy a house in London.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are looking for a property in the UK

The 43-year-old actor and Eva Mendes, his long-term partner, have been exploring the possibility of buying a house in Barnes, south London, as the loved-up duo are keen to lay down roots in the UK capital.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Ryan and Eva would certainly add an A-list element to an already well-to-do area."

The Hollywood duo have turned to property experts in a bid to find the ideal home for them.

The insider explained: "The couple have several property contacts they are utilising to help them find the perfect place, along with a budget of over £10 million."

Last year, meanwhile, fellow movie star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively also chose to buy a property in London.

The 47-year-old actor is the co-chairman of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team - but Ryan opted to buy a home in London instead because it made "more sense".

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper at the time: "Ryan and Blake just love Britain, it has become a real second home for them. They have made some really good friends in the UK, so it made sense to have a proper base here."

Ryan and Blake, 36, have both become very fond of Wrexham over recent years.

However, they chose to buy in London because it's more convenient for their work lives.

The source said: "While they love Wrexham, a lot of their work is taking place in London so it seemed to make more sense to be there rather than Wales. The UK is small compared to America, so nowhere is actually that far."