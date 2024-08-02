Ryan Reynolds has insisted Jamie Lee Curtis didn't need to apologise for her dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ryan Reynolds has defended Jamie Lee Curtis

The 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actress has pledged to "do better" after making the "stupid" quip that the franchise was currently in a "bad" phase when asked by MTV during San Diego Comic-Con, but the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' actor has defended the Oscar-winning star and suggested people should be able to voice their opinions on the comic book series without fear of reprisal.

He quoted Jamie's apology on X and wrote: "Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?(sic)"

The 65-year-old actress had revealed she has spoken to MCU boss Kevin Feige and pledged not to be part of any "game play".

She wrote on X: "My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation. (sic)”

In recent years, the 'Freaky Friday' star has complained about the state of the franchise openly on social media.

She previously compared 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' unfavourably to her own movie 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', for which she won an Oscar.

Jamie wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in 2022: “Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds?(sic)"

She later wrote of her own film: “MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie. (sic)”