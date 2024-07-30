Ryan Reynolds has learned to embrace the "chaos" as a father-of-four.

The 47-year-old actor - who has James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and Olin, 15 months, with his wife Blake Lively - has revealed that he loves the challenges of parenthood.

During an appearance on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, Ryan said that he'd decided to "embrace the chaos".

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Blake since 2012 - also accepts that "nothing's going to be tidy ever again" after having four children.

According to Ryan, his wife "always says, ‘They're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.’ And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?"

Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed that he's received some good parenting advice from Shawn Levy, the director of 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The actor - who plays Deadpool in the money-spinning film franchise - told PEOPLE: "Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."

Ryan wants his kids to understand that "you lose so much more than you win" in life.

The actor - who was previously married to movie star Scarlett Johansson - explained: "You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you.

"It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win."