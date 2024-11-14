Ryan Reynolds joked he'll put Taylor Swift's connection to his family "on [his] gravestone".

Ryan Reynolds has praised Taylor Swift

The 48-year-old actor - who has daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and 21-month-old son Olin with wife Blake Lively - is thankful for his friendship with the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker and quipped it is more significant than anything else in his life.

He told Deadline: "She is the godparent to my daughters. I need that one on my gravestone actually."

Over the summer, Taylor shared an Instagram Story urging her 273 million followers to go and see Ryan and Hugh Jackman's movie 'Deadpool and Wolverine', and the Canadian actor admitted her endorsement likely caused a huge surge in its box office figures.

He said: "That was very sweet. Not just sweet—you can probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that."

The 34-year-old singer's post featured a photo of her with Ryan, Blake, Hugh and director Shawn Levy, and hailed the movie "an actual joy portal".

She wrote: "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich.

"I don't know how he did it. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Meanwhile, last month after Ryan and Blake attended Taylor's 'Eras' show in New Orleans, the 'Proposal' actor admitted he'd "never forget" the concert because it was such a special and unique experience.

He gushed on his own Instagram page: "When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans.

“Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA – a town that’s been thru so much for so long.

“The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing.

“I’ve shot movies in New Orleans most of my career. It’s a special place on a normal day – but this weekend, felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music.

“I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist. It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon. It’s gigantic but intimate.

“The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute.”