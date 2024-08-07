Ryan Reynolds sent Blake Lively a bouquet of flowers once a week while they were dating and signed the card with a "little quote".

The couple met in 2010 and married in 2012 before becoming parents to four children together - James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and one-year-old Olin - and Blake, 36, has now revealed the "beautiful" gesture from Ryan after they first got together.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Blake explained: "When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said.

"It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!"

It comes after Blake revealed Ryan's "sweet" nickname for her - explaining he calls her his "knight in shining armour".

The former 'Gossip Girl' star explained she appreciates the nod from her husband because it reverses gender stereotypes.

She told The Sun newspaper: "My husband calls me his knight in shining armour, which I think is so sweet, because we only hear about men being that." Blake went on to reveal the relationship works because the couple has learnt to prioritise each other. She added: "[We] made a rule not to work at the same time ... [to] prioritise [our] personal life".

The couple met on the set of their film 'The Green Lantern' and Ryan revealed they were friends for some time before they started dating.

During an appearance on a SiriusXM special in 2016, he told host Jess Cagle: "We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends ...

"About a year after 'Green Lantern' had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date - she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl - and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."