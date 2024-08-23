Sabrina Carpenter feels "lucky" that no-one tries to tell her what to do.

Sabrina Carpenter loves writing her own music

The 25-year-old pop star loves writing her own songs and, at this stage of her career, Sabrina doesn't welcome a lot of outside input.

The blonde beauty - who has just released her new album, 'Short n' Sweet' - told the Guardian newspaper: "I’m very lucky that I don’t have people around me telling me what to do – I’m also a Taurus, so if they did, I’d probably get a little stubborn."

Asked if she's a tyrant in the studio, Sabrina replied: "I’m a tyrant in life."

Sabrina is determined to be open and honest with her songwriting. But the 'Espresso' hitmaker is aware of the potential pitfalls.

Discussing the impact of existing in a social media era, Sabrina said: "It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born".

"I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!"

Sabrina is riding high on the success of 'Espresso', the first single from her sixth album 'Short’n’Sweet' and is now considered one of 2024’s biggest pop stars – a decade after she released her first single.

She added to The Guardian: "Full transparency: I've never really been on charts until quite recently, so it's a newfound, like… I'm interested.

"It's not the reason I write music and it’s not the reason I'll ever write music. It's like the sprinkles on top of the sundae."

Sabrina was raised in small-town Pennsylvania and kicked off her career as a child actor aged 11, with a role in 'Girl Meets World', before signing a deal with Disney’s Hollywood Records.

She added from a young age she had "no plan-B mentality" when it came to her showbiz career.