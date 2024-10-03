Sabrina Carpenter feels “so prepared” for fame.

The ‘Nonsense’ singer, 25, shot to fame as a teen starring in ‘Girl Meets World’, and has gone on to combine acting with her hit music career, which recently saw her perform at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

She told Time magazine about how being a child star has helped her embrace the spotlight: “I grew up watching those (MTV VMA) performances and being like, ‘I want to do that’.

Sabrina added about her appearance at the event was “another dream realised” after thinking she would never make it to perform at the awards.

She said: “It all just seemed so – not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen."

Sabrina then told about how she is able to embrace fame: “I feel so prepared for these moments.

“If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated.”

She added she “literally threw up” when she found out she was going to be a musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

And she said she’d feel the same way if she could perform at the Grammy Awards.

Sabrina also reflected on how embracing her sexuality in her work has exposed her to similar criticism faced by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in their careers.

When asked if she receives the same type of resistance as the two stars, she said, “No, I definitely get that as well… but you’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing.

“And to that I just say, ‘Don’t come to the show’, and that’s OK.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.

“If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”