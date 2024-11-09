Sabrina Carpenter fulfilled a life-long dream when she received her Grammy nominations.

Sabrina Carpenter relished her nominations

The 25-year-old pop star has been nominated for six gongs at the upcoming awards show, and Sabrina has taken to social media to share her delight with her fans.

Alongside a video clip of her reaction to her nominations, Sabrina wrote on Instagram: "Us on the tour bus this morning, take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning.

"This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name! I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude - Thank you @recordingacademy. (sic)"

Sabrina's nominations include nods in the Best New Artist and Album Of The Year categories. But the blonde beauty - who has already released six studio albums - jokingly pushed back against the notion that she's a "new artist".

Sabrina - who has also enjoyed success as an actress - said with a smile: "I don’t know how that’s possible."

Meanwhile, Sabrina previously revealed that she feels "very distant" from her Disney days.

The chart-topping star played Maya Hart in 'Girl Meets World', but Sabrina admitted that it now feels like a distant memory.

The actress-turned-singer - who has enjoyed huge success in recent years - told Variety: "I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way.

"I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it."