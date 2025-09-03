Sabrina Carpenter doesn't worry about ageing.

Sabrina Carpenter isn't obssesing about the future

The 26-year-old pop star - who has previously dated the likes of Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes - has revealed that she doesn't worry about her good looks fading as she ages.

She told Interview magazine: "It’s usually pretty insufferable men that think I’m hideous, but when I think about beauty, it’s been about when I myself feel beautiful. It has nothing to do with other people."

Sabrina described her mom as a "natural beauty" and acknowledged that she's facing more pressure and scrutiny than ever before.

The Manchild hitmaker reflected: "I haven’t really grappled with what’s going to happen as I get older, but my mom’s always been a natural beauty and always really encouraged me to just let it happen. She’s like, 'Let the world weather you.' The world is definitely weathering me right now."

Meanwhile, Sabrina recently admitted that she's "pretty transparent" in her approach to relationships.

The chart-topping singer thinks her former romantic partners actually feel "pretty flattered" whenever she writes and releases a song about them.

Sabrina - whose new album is called Man's Best Friend - told CBS Mornings: "I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they're just as down for it. I think it's also, most of the time, they've been pretty flattered when I … when they get a song written about them, good or bad."

Despite this, Sabrina refuses to confirm who inspired certain songs on her new album.

The pop star said: "It's more fun for people to picture in their head than the person I picture in my head, I think."

Sabrina also admits that her music isn't for everyone.

The singer has come under fire for some of her X-rated lyrics in recent times, but Sabrina isn't bothered about her critics.

The blonde beauty - who has enjoyed huge success in recent years - said: "You don't have to like what I do. I think there's this weird misconception that every artist has to check every box for everyone to like everything about them."