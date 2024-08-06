Sabrina Carpenter considers Taylor Swift to be one of her "best, best friends".

Sabrina Carpenter has heaped praise on Taylor Swift

The 25-year-old pop star opened for Taylor on her Eras Tour earlier this year, and Sabrina has developed a close bond with the Grammy-winning star.

The blonde beauty told Variety: "Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it.

"No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.

"The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ - no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."

Sabrina loves being able to lean on Taylor, 34, for some advice.

She said: "It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to - to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet.

"We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.'"

Sabrina has enjoyed huge chart success with 'Espresso', the single that she released in April.

However, the "powers above" weren't keen on the idea of releasing the song as a single.

Sabrina explained: "I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso.’ Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to ‘the powers above' there was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense.

"But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment."