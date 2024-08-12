Sabrina Carpenter was hit in the chest by a firework at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Sabrina Carpenter came into contact with a firework at the end of her concert

The 'Espresso' hitmaker, 25, was mid-performance at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival on Saturday (10.08.24) when she came into contact with the pyrotechnics whilst performing the mega-hit.

Sabrina was seen in a clip that has circulated on social media screaming after before walking off stage at the end of her set.

She walked away without injury, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the 'Please Please Please' hitmaker recently shared how she was "completely alone" in wanting to release her hit single 'Espresso'.

The earworm has topped the charts across the globe - with more than a billion streams around the world on Spotify.

However, she told Variety: "I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso'.

"Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to ‘the powers above', there was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense.

"But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment.”

Island Records co-CEO Imran Majid added: "It’s no accident that everything is falling into place the way she always wanted.

"Sabrina’s instincts and creative vision are incredible. She’s always thinking 10 steps ahead of the market.

“She’s an inspiration for her fans, collaborators and all of us — she’s one of this generation’s most important artists.”