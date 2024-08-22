Sabrina Carpenter insists "there’s more" to her than just hit songs.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her new album

The 25-year-old pop star has enjoyed huge success this year with 'Espresso' - which has topped charts around the world - but Sabrina has insisted that there's much more depth to her personality than many people may think.

The blonde beauty - who will release her new album, 'Short n' Sweet', on Friday (23.08.24) - told Paper magazine: "There’s more to me than my [hit songs].

"There’s a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can’t get out of bed.

"I think that’s really important for people to understand, regardless of who they listen to, that they’re a person."

Sabrina also confessed that she's feeling anxious ahead of releasing her new album.

She admitted: "I get so scared to share anything."

Meanwhile, Sabrina recently revealed that she feels "very distant" from her Disney days.

The chart-topping star previously played Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series 'Girl Meets World', but Sabrina admits it now feels like a distant memory.

Sabrina - who has largely focused on her music career in recent years - told Variety: "I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way.

"I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it."

Sabrina released her debut album, 'Eyes Wide Open', back in 2015. But the pop star feels she's entered a new phase of her career.

The 'Please Please Please' hitmaker shared: "For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that.

"But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic."