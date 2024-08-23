Sabrina Carpenter feels like she has to "tiptoe" through life because trolls are ready to brand her a "terrible person" if she says anything wrong.

Sabrina Carpenter worries about getting trolled

The 25-year-old pop star has admitted she struggles to be her "authentic" self when she's having a bad day because she's constantly worried she might say something that's taken the wrong way if she happens to be feeling a little grouchy.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "When I was a kid, I just wanted to sing on stage and, in that, I hoped to make people happy. And then you realise, especially with the internet: if I’m having a bad day, or didn’t get enough sleep, or haven’t had any coffee, and I say something and the tone comes off a little snarky, there’s a million people waiting to call you a terrible person.

"You’ve got to tiptoe around the edge of being authentic and protecting yourself, which is a bit of a mindf***."

Sabrina went on to insist growing up and shooting to fame in the age of social media has been difficult but she'd determined not to let it affect the way she writes her music.

She added: "It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born. I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!"

It comes after the singer insisted "there’s more" to her than just hit songs and fans need to accept there's a person behind the pop star.

She told Paper magazine: "There’s more to me than my [hit songs]. "There’s a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can’t get out of bed.

"I think that’s really important for people to understand, regardless of who they listen to, that they’re a person."