The 25-year-old pop megastar likes to talk to audience members one-on-one during her shows but was a little bit shocked when one fan confided in her that their father had suddenly moved out.

Speaking on 'Hot Ones', she said: "Someone told me that their dad left. [Laughs nervously] This is not funny, by the way. That's how I felt in that moment. But it was unfortunate, you have people recording and then people say 'Oh she makes light of someone's dad leaving.' Usually, the person has a good sense of humour if they're telling me that their dad left in front of a crowd of a couple thousand people.

"I was taken aback. And then, somehow, it turned into a really beautiful conversation and I was able to segue into my next song.

"I like to take people out of the show for, like, a second. It makes it feel like a slumber party or something."

Meanwhile, the 'Please Please Please' hitmaker is currently riding high on the success of her summer smash 'Espresso' and always tries to fill her songs with tongue-in-cheek lyrics but worries that some fans will not always get the punchline if they don't pay adequate attention.

She said: "I do like to pay attention to if people can understand lyrics, because so much of what I like is the punchline. And if people don’t know the punchline, it’s like, waste of 30 seconds.

" That’s how I feel about ‘me espresso,’ I’ve heard a lot of people that were like, ‘She should’ve said that’s that blonde espresso, duh.

"But this one for me was like, ‘me espresso’ just felt like the right thing to say, and it rhymes with the line before it, just all the reasons. And I just think it’s so funny, like, maybe everyone’s right!"