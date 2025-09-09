Sabrina Carpenter was "surprised" by the backlash over the cover art for her album Man's Best Friend.

Sabrina Carpenter didn't expect so many people to be offended by her album artwork

The 26-year-old pop star released her seventh record last month and it featured a picture of her on all fours standing close to a man who is pulling her hair - and Sabrina admits she didn't expect so many people to be offended by the raunchy shot.

During an interview on NPR, she explained: "I was surprised. I think mostly because when I thought about making this album cover, I was really inspired by a man sort of delicately playing with my hair.

"Because I think there were a lot of metaphors between this dog and me emotionally. You know, a man's best friend and sort of all the implications that that comes with it, the power in dominance and submission.

"When I saw it, obviously for me, it checked all the boxes in between my friends and family. It just felt like what the music sounds like."

The singer previously insisted the album - which features raunchy lyrics - is "not for any pearl clutchers" but hopes most people can find the fun in her songs.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Sabrina explained: "The album is not for any pearl clutchers. No, but I, I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves..."

Sabrina acknowledged her lyrics can be "bold" but it's also "just fun".

She said: "I think that's the thing, is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold or they go, 'I don't want to sing this in front of other people.' It's like it's almost too it, it, it's TMI [too much information].

"But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends. And you can go like, 'Oh, we can all, like, sigh of relief like, 'This is just fun.' And, and that's all it has to be."