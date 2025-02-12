Sabrina Carpenter's 'Emails I Can't Send' was inspired by her "biggest heartbreak to date".

Sabrina Carpenter has discussed the inspiration behind her 2022 album

The 25-year-old pop star released the acclaimed album in July 2022, and Sabrina has now admitted that the record was inspired by a particularly painful break-up.

The blonde beauty told Vogue magazine: "That was my first time really, really getting to sit and steer the whole thing."

Sabrina - who has previously dated the likes of Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan - has described the record as her "first big-girl album".

Reflecting on the relationship that inspired the record, Sabrina explained: "My biggest heartbreak to date. My first real one.

"I hate to say that. It definitely makes all my exes before that feel like s***. I don’t mean to do that. I just think in a sense of really understanding the grieving-​someone-that’s-alive feeling. I never felt that until this one."

Meanwhile, Sabrina previously insisted that "there’s more" to her than just hit songs.

The chart-topping pop star believes there's much more depth to her personality than many people may think.

The singer told Paper magazine: "There’s more to me than my [hit songs].

"There’s a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can’t get out of bed.

"I think that’s really important for people to understand, regardless of who they listen to, that they’re a person."

Sabrina also confessed to feeling anxious ahead of the release of 'Short n' Sweet', her 2024 album that featured hits such as 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'.

Sabrina - who starred on the Disney series 'Girl Meets World' between 2014 and 2017 - admitted: "I get so scared to share anything."