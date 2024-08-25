Sabrina Carpenter doesn't fall in love as easily as she used to.

Sabrina Carpenter's love problems

The 25-year-old singer - who most recently has been in an on/off relationship with 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan, 31 - admitted that as she gets older, she is more wary about love.

When asked by host Amelia Dimoldenberg on 'Chicken Shop Date' if she “finds it easy to fall in love", she replied: "Such a great question to spring on me in this chicken shop. When I was younger, I fell in love very easily. Now, I fall in love more — I don’t want this to sound sad — but I fall in love with some more knowledge."

Amelia said: "Yes because you have got more experience," and Sabrina answered: "Well so they say."

Sabrina previously dated fellow Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry, Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and David Dobrik.

Her latest album 'Short n' Sweet'' is about her briefest romances that "affected" her "the most" but the star has insisted she is not the same person she was when she penned the tunes.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I called it Short n' Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I'm vertically challenged. It was really like I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I've ever had, and they affected me the most. I think about the way that I respond to situations, and sometimes it is very nice and sometimes it's not very nice. And again, the thing about albums, projects, writing songs, it's all moments. So harder for other people to understand that when they're listening to something that's going to take them through maybe a lot of years, hopefully a lot of years, is that I'm not the same person that I was when I wrote that.”