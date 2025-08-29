Sabrina Carpenter is "pretty transparent" in her approach to relationships.

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her new album

The 26-year-old singer thinks her former romantic partners actually feel "pretty flattered" whenever she writes and releases a song about them.

The blonde beauty - whose new album is called Man's Best Friend - told CBS Mornings: "I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they're just as down for it. I think it's also, most of the time, they've been pretty flattered when I … when they get a song written about them, good or bad."

Despite this, Sabrina refuses to confirm who inspired certain songs.

The singer - who has previously dated the likes of Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan - said: "It's more fun for people to picture in their head than the person I picture in my head, I think."

Sabrina also admits that her music isn't for everyone.

The Manchild hitmaker reflected: "You don't have to like what I do. I think there's this weird misconception that every artist has to check every box for everyone to like everything about them."

Sabrina released her last album, Short n' Sweet, in 2024, and she previously described the record as "a more emphasised version" of her real-life self.

The chart-topping star suggested that Short n' Sweet was more authentic to herself than her earlier records.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Sabrina explained: "Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me. There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasised version of me.

"It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself."

Sabrina also claimed that her style and lyrics represent who she is now and how she feels about life.

The Espresso hitmaker - who has enjoyed huge success in recent years - explained: "I started wearing outfits that felt more like myself. And then it sort of bled into, like, I was writing these songs that felt more and more like my personality."