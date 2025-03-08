Sadie Frost wanted to make a documentary about Twiggy because she is still a fashion icon now after exploding onto the scene in 1966.

Sadie Frost wanted to celebrate Twiggy in her new documentary

The 59-year-old actress directed 'Twiggy', the new documentary film about the iconic model, and Sadie has revealed that she was determined to "celebrate" Twiggy.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz at the premiere of ‘Twiggy,’ held at Vue Cinema in London’s Leicester Square on Thursday night (06.03.25), Sadie said: "Twiggy is such an exciting, wonderful human being.

"She’s done so many things that many people maybe do or don’t know about, but I just wanted to document that and celebrate her life.

"From the moment she became a model in 1966, she became the face of 1966. Right up until now, she’s still relevant, doing Charlotte Tilbury campaigns, on the cover of Vogue, still modelling, still being active, recording albums. I just wanted to tell that story and celebrate women and celebrate her."

'Twiggy' - produced by the BBC and Film Soho - was released in the UK and Ireland on Friday (07.03.25). The film follows the legendary career of Twiggy, who was discovered at the age of 16.

Sadie explained: "She was quite nervous about telling her story. People had asked her before, but there was a certain amount of trust between the two of us."

The idea first arose when Sadie appeared on the podcast ‘Tea with Twiggy’ to promote ‘Quant’, her 2021 documentary about fashion designer Mary Quant.

Sadie suggested to Twiggy that she could be the subject of her next project.

The director said: "We realised, actually it could become a reality. And then she rang me up and she said, ‘Let’s go for lunch, let’s discuss it’.”

Twiggy hadn’t planned to be the subject of a documentary, despite having been approached numerous times over the years.

The 75-year-old fashion icon said: "For whatever reason, I was too busy, or the person wasn’t right, or the idea wasn’t what I wanted to do."

But the instant connection that Twiggy felt with Sadie made her feel the time was right to tell her story.

Twiggy said: "We got on really well. I loved the fact she was a woman.

"Actually, our lives are kind of parallel. I mean, I’m older than her obviously, but she’s an actress, I’m an actress. She’s been a model, I’ve been a model. She’s been a designer, I design. She’s lived in the public eye, I have lived.

"I knew she’d understand me. I knew we’d be on the same wavelength. We get on great. She’s become one of my best friends now."

Twiggy emerged from a working-class background to become one of the best-known models in the world, and Sadie feels the documentary creates a feeling a positivity and hope.

She said: "[Twiggy] reminds people that you can do anything if you put your mind to it."