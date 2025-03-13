Sadie Frost was “really knocked” by her public divorce from Jude Law.

Sadie Frost was 'really knocked' by her public divorce from ex-husband Jude Law

The 59-year-old actress separated from ‘The Holiday’ star, 52, in 2003 after six years of marriage, and while Sadie now feels she “has excelled so much more” being single, she admitted the separation was a real challenge at the time.

During an appearance on the ‘My Life in a Biscuit Tin’ podcast, she said: “I'm feeling really happy and content at the moment. I feel confident. It took me a long time not to care about what people thought.

“I had very low self-esteem. It really knocked me going through a very horrible, public divorce. I’ve excelled so much more since I haven't been with somebody because I think there's a constant thing of having to keep someone else happy...

“And, at the end of the day, I want to get up at 5AM and do my yoga – and I'm not compromising unless it's for my children and close friends.”

Sadie - who has son Rafferty, 28, daughter Iris, 24 and youngest Rudy, 22 with Jude, as well as Finlay, 34, with Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp - admitted it was also hard seeing her children leave the family home.

She explained: “Even though it was difficult when the kids all left home, it made me embrace being on my own. I had to face that fear of being on my own.”

The ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ star revealed that she used yoga to help manage her anxiety and panic attacks, which she believes is partly caused by her battle with the lung disease Bronchiectasis during her younger years.

She said: “I used to have a lot of anxiety because of not being able to breathe.

“My mum and her friends were always saying, ‘Sadie, you've got to do yoga, it will really help you prolong your life.’

“She started making me do it at 15, and I was in and out because you don't want to go to breathing classes when you're 15 – you want to go out partying!

"But through my 20s, 30s, and 40s – especially when I had my kids and did pregnancy yoga – I realised that to stop anxiety or panic attacks, I had to engage with it.

“With a strict yoga practice, I've been able to conquer all the problems that came up from having this lung condition, which I'll have forever.”