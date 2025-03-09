Sadie Sink "cried so much" when 'Stranger Things' finished filming.

Sadie Sink 'cried so much' while filming the last season of Stranger Things

The 22-year-old actress has played Max Mayfield in the Netflix science fiction series since 2017 but admitted what when production on the show wrapped at the end of last year, there were "some pretty embarrassing photos" of her because of how emotional she had become.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I haven’t seen anything from it yet, I’m very curious though. It’s going to be super emotional so I’m ready to cry with everyone.

"I had cried so much that my eyes were so puffy — they had never been like that before and there are some pretty embarrassing photos of me just with these giant puffy eyes."

Meanwhile, Sadie got her big break at the age of 12 when she was cast in the 2012 revival of the classic musical 'Annie' on Broadway, and made a return to singing in the upcoming film 'O'Dessa', an opportunity she admitted was "scary" but also "perfect" for her.

SHe said: "When I got the script, I was immediately intrigued but I had to listen to the music first. And then I did and I really fell in love with the character and also just the musical world that [writer-director] Geremy [Jasper] had built. So it seemed like the perfect challenge to take on.

"It was very different. I hadn’t sang in like 10 years, so it was cool to like come into a new voice through 'O’Dessa'. Scary but rewarding.”

Sadie previously explained that theatre was where her "passion" had started and was "grateful" for her family's support so she could start a career in the arts.

Speaking on 'Today', she said: "That's where my love started and I had that passion from a very, very young age. I'm grateful for my family for lifting that up."