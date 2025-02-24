'Shogun' was the big winner at this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, taking home four prizes.

Shogun cast at the SAG Awards

The FX series picked up the coveted Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award during Sunday's (23.02.25) ceremony, while there were also acting wins for stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, and during the pre-show segment, the programme's stunt team were recognised with the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series honour.

Accepting their ensemble prize, Hiroyuki acknowledged making the programme had been a "gamble".

He told the audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: "Thank you so much for recognising us. This is so special because it is from you guys. Thank you FX and creator Justin, Rachel for respecting our culture and belief in us.

"It was a great journey and 70 percent Japanese, with subtitles, it must have been a big gamble for them. They were so brave but 'Shogun' and this award is showing is that acting is a universal language. Thank you so much. "

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Selena Gomez admitted it was "weird" for 'Only Murders in the Building' to be honoured with the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series prize, particularly with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short being absent, meaning the latter was also unable to accept his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award, marking his first win at the ceremony at the age of 74.

Like Martin, Hacks' star Jean Smart was also unable to be at ceremony to pick up the female equivalent award.

Other winners in the TV categories were Colin Farrell from 'The Penguin' and 'Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, who took home the Outstanding Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series honours.

Meanwhile, 'Conclave' secured the night's biggest prize in the movie categories, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and the Leading Actor and Actress prizes went to Timothee Chalamet for 'A Complete Unknown' and Demi Moore for 'The Substance' respectively.

And in his speech, Timothee candidly admitted he hopes to be viewed as one of "the greats" in the future.

He said: "I can't downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me and I know it is a subjective business but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness.

"I know people don't usually talk like that but I want to be one of the greats, I'm inspired by the greats that are here tonight.

"I'm as inspired by Daniel Day Lewis, Marlon Brando, Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I wanna be up there so I'm deeply grateful.

"This doesn't signify that, but it' a little more fuel, a little more ammo to keep going, so thank you so much."

Supporting actor honour went to Kieran Culkin for 'A Real Pain' and Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Perez', while Jane Fonda was honoured witha Lifetime Achievement award.

Lisa Kudrow introduced the In Memoriam segment, which honours those who have passed away over the last year and paid tribute to the likes of James Earl Jones, Shelley Duvall, Bob Newhart, Johnny Wactor, Teri Garr, Gavin Creel and Richard Lewis.

She said:"We can all remember the first time an actor's performance had an impact on us. Laughing to the point of tears, or being moved to the point of tears by a deep truth being brought to light on screen.

"Great performances create meaning and inspire connection. And while the passing of an actor can feel like a great loss, we can also feel gratitude for the enduring works they've left behind for us."

The event was hosted by Kristen Bell, who kicked off proceedings by performing a parody of her 'Frozen' song 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' called 'Do You Want to Be an Actor?', which was backed by a video montage of some of the famous audience members in their earliest roles.

SAG Awards 2025 List of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothée Chalamet, ‘A Complete Unknown’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Demi Moore, ‘The Substance’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Kieran Culkin, ‘A Real Pain’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Zoe Saldana, ‘Emilia Pérez’

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

‘The Fall Guy’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Colin Farrell, ‘The Penguin’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Jessica Gunning, ‘Baby Reindeer’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Hiroyuki Sanada, ‘Shogun’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Anna Sawai, ‘Shogun’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

‘Shogun’

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

‘Only Murders in the Building’

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

‘Shogun’