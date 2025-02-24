Timothee Chalamet candidly admitted he wants to be regarded as one of "the greats" as he accepted his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award on Sunday (23.02.25).

Timothee Chalamet at the SAG Awards

The 29-year-old actor noted it would have been "classy" for him to "downplay" how much work he had put into playing Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' and to play down the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role prize's meaning to him, but then spoke of how he had "poured everything" into the project.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he said: "Oh boy. I was not expecting this at all, truly.

"I'll start by thanking my mother, who I'm here with tonight. She has been working at actors' equity for 40 years.

"I'll quickly run through this. I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much it means to me, but the truth is, this was five-and-ahalf years of my life, I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr. Bob Dyla, a true American hero. It was the honour of a lifetime, playing him.

"It's an honour I share with Monica, Elle, Edward, the entire cast in a genre, a biopic, that can be perhaps tired, everyone gave it their all, I'm so deeply grateful to them."

Timothee - who took the award ahead of Adrien Brody ('The Brutalist'), Daniel Craig ('Queer'), Colman Domingo ('Sing Sing') and Ralph Fiennes ('Conclave') - then admitted he is "in pursuit of greatness" and the award was a step along the way.

He added: "Lastly, I can't downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me and I know it is a subjective business but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness.

"I know people don't usually talk like that but I want to be one of the greats, I'm inspired by the greats that are here tonight.

"I'm as inspired by Daniel Day Lewis, Marlon Brando, Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I wanna be up there so I'm deeply grateful.

"This doesn't signify that, but it' a little more fuel, a little more ammo to keep going, so thank you so much."