Saif Ali Khan has undergone surgery after being stabbed at home by an intruder.

The Bollywood star - who has two children with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan - is "out of danger" and currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after being attacked in the early hours of Thursday (16.01.25) morning in his house in an upscale neighbourhood in Mumbai.

His team said in a statement: "Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress."

And Dr. Nitin Dange explained the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had "sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine".

He added: "A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team."

According to police, the 54-year-old star discovered the intruder in his 11th-floor apartment some time after midnight and was stabbed multiple times when he attempted to intervene during an altercation between the suspect and household staff.

Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam told BBC Marathi: "After that, an argument broke out between Khan and the intruder," .

A spokesperson for the 'Tanhaji and Devara: Part 1' actor confirmed he was injured during an "attempted burglary".

They said in a statement: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter.”

They stated: “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.

"We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.”