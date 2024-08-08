Sally Field has remembered Robin Williams as being a "very sensitive and intuitive" person.

Sally Field and Robin Williams starred together in the 1993 comedy classic Mrs. Doubtfire

Sally Field and Robin Williams starred together in the 1993 comedy classic Mrs. Doubtfire

The 77-year-old actress was filming the 1993 comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire' alongside Robin - who took his own life August 2014 at the age of 63 - when she received the news that her father had died and recalled how her co-star made arrangements so she could leave the set.

She told Vanity Fair: "I never shared this story before. I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene. My father had a stroke a couple of years before, and was in a nursing facility. I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed — a massive stroke. He asked if I wanted them to put him on the resuscitator. I said, ‘No, he did not want that. Just let him go. And please lean down and say, ‘Sally says goodbye.’

"I was of course beside myself. I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you OK?’

"[I told him and] he said 'Oh my God, we need to get you out here right now...' And he made it happen — they shot around me the rest of the day. I could go back to my house, call my brother and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive."

The Academy Award-winning star previously admitted that she "hates" that her co-star is no longer here and wanted him to be able to "grow old" like her.

She told People: "What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence. I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, genuinely talented man. We all miss him. He should be growing old like me, for God’s sake. I hate it that he isn’t here."

"

Tagged in