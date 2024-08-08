Sally Field has remembered Robin Williams as being a "very sensitive and intuitive" person.

Sally Field and Robin Williams starred together in the 1993 comedy classic Mrs. Doubtfire

The 77-year-old actress was filming the 1993 comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire' alongside Robin - who took his own life August 2014 at the age of 63 - when she received the news that her father had died and recalled how her co-star made arrangements so she could leave the set.

She told Vanity Fair: "I never shared this story before. I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene. My father had a stroke a couple of years before, and was in a nursing facility. I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed — a massive stroke. He asked if I wanted them to put him on the resuscitator. I said, ‘No, he did not want that. Just let him go. And please lean down and say, ‘Sally says goodbye.’

"I was of course beside myself. I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you OK?’

"[I told him and] he said 'Oh my God, we need to get you out here right now...' And he made it happen — they shot around me the rest of the day. I could go back to my house, call my brother and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive."

The Academy Award-winning star previously admitted that she "hates" that her co-star is no longer here and wanted him to be able to "grow old" like her.

She told People: "What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence. I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, genuinely talented man. We all miss him. He should be growing old like me, for God’s sake. I hate it that he isn’t here."

