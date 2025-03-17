Salma Hayek avoids technology as much as she can.

The Hollywood actress, 58, has revealed she "barely" uses a mobile phone and doesn't own a computer- preferring instead to write by hand - and she also avoids shopping online and ordering takeaways - and Salma hopes keeping a low profile on the Internet helps her avoid artificial intelligence-driven algorithm.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "[AI] takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy.

"I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me. I don’t buy online. I don’t order food online. The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me."

It comes after Salma recently revealed she feels "pressure" to make money despite being married to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

The actress tied the knot with Pinault - who runs luxury brand company Kering - in 2009 but she has continued working in Hollywood and has admitted she likes to support herself and make her own living.

She told the Wall Street Journal: "I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

Salma added she's working on a number of money-making schemes and her husband finds her ambition attractive.

She said: "I think he finds it kind of sexy."

However, the 'From Dusk till Dawn' star admitted that despite having a healthy bank balance, she doesn't like talking about her finances - especially with other wealthy people.

She added: "To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money ... Strangers coming to me that aren’t even friends, but they think we should be friends because they’re rich, too."