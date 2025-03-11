Sam Asghari has compared a potential partner with a "high body count" to a "used car".

The 31-year-old actor and model, who was previously married to Britney Spears, 43, made the comments during an appearance on 'The Nikki and Brie Show' when asked whether he would "banish" someone if they lied about the number of people they had slept with.

He said: "Absolutely. Of course. It’s like a used car.

"You come over here, you can’t reverse the mileage on that car. That’s illegal. That’s against the law."

Sam, who appeared on the reality series 'Traitors', was speaking alongside his co-star Chrishell Stause, 43, who appeared visibly shocked by his remarks.

Co-host Brie Garcia, 40, then asked him if there was a specific number of sexual partners that would be unacceptable to him. He added: "Absolutely. I think more than like... no. Depends."

His fellow 'Traitors' star Wells Adams, 39, reacted by saying he felt "very uncomfortable" about his comments.

Brie and her twin sister and co-host, Nikki Garcia, 41, pressed Sam to clarify what number he believed was too high.

He said: "Obviously, the lower the better."

Sam added the number should reflect the person’s age.

Nikki then asked what would be an acceptable number for a 31-year-old woman, with Sam responding: "If it’s more than me… if the body count is more than me, then that’s going to be bad."

While declining to reveal the number of people he had bedded, Sam said it was "not high" and "probably around 10".

He added: "I didn’t count."

When Sam further elaborated it was not just body count but also "mileage" that mattered to him in a relationship, Chrishell interjected: "Oh my God. That word. I cannot."

Sam gained fame after he began dating Britney Spears in 2016, with the pair marrying in June 2022 but separating the following year.

He is now in a relationship with Brooke Irvine.