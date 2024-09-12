Sam Asghari has explained why he didn't read ex-wife Britney Spears' memoir.

Sam Asghari didn't feel the need to read Britney Spears' memoir because he was 'there'

The 30-year-old actor was married to pop megastar Britney, 42, from 2022 until 2023, and he filed for divorce from her two months after her tell-all tome 'The Woman In Me' was released.

Sam didn't feel the need to read the book, in which Britney referred to him as a "gift from God", because "he was there".

He told the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter: “I did not read the book because I was there."

Referring to an NDA he is said to have signed, he added: “If my life is private, it’s private. That’s something I’m always going to respect, regardless of any agreement or not.

“It’s just the values that I have."

The book is being turned into a biopic and Sam recently insisted he will not "get involved" with the film.

Universal Pictures has secured the rights for a big-screen adaptation of the book, and Sam has given the project his blessing but doesn't want to star in it himself.

He told Access Hollywood: "I don't get involved with other people's projects creatively, but I think a lot of producers who are gonna be involved in it, they are gonna do justice by this amazing legacy that she had."

When the 'Jackpot' star and Britney started their relationship, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker had been under a conservatorship that gave her immediate family control of her multi-million-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life but that was terminated less than a year before she tied the knot with Sam.

Her parents did not attend the ceremony, and instead, the guest list was made up of A-listers like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton

Despite the marriage lasting just over a year, Sam recently insisted he just wants the "best" for his ex-wife.

He told E! News: "You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.

"I'm always going to celebrate the past. and learn about the past and move on to the future.

"I wish her the best.

"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

It was recently revealed that the upcoming biopic could potentially be filmed in the house that Britney grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana before she shot to fame in the late 1990s.

The homeowner - who put the property on the market last year for $1.2 million - is also "willing to move out of the home for however long it takes to film" but expects to be financially compensated.