Britney Spears' ex-husband is "putting all of my mindset" towards his acting and producing career and is not looking to date anyone. His admission comes a year on from the 30-year-old fitness trainer's split from the 42-year-old pop idol after their brief marriage and five-year relationship.

He told Us Weekly: “Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats. That is what I’m focused on at the moment.

“And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 per cent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting … [and] producing career.”

The ambitious actor insisted: “It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired. Watching them work 100 per cent makes me realise it’s going to take 100-and-something per cent to reach my goals.”

The 'Jackpot' star will always be grateful for the life lessons dating the 'Toxic' hitmaker taught him.

He told Us Weekly: “When you’re in a relationship or any experiences that are major in your life, you learn so much.

“It’s definitely something that I learned so much from the past, and that’s something that was a college crash course on how cruel some people in Hollywood could be.”

And he has no bad things to say about their time together.

Sam continued: “I only celebrate the past.

“I always like to appreciate the past, celebrate the past and that’s just a big part of me. I’m always going to be that type of person.”