Sam Asghari is trying to "keep it positive" following his divorce from Britney Spears.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split in 2023 after a year of marriage

The 30-year-old actor was married to pop superstar Britney, 42, from June 2022 until July 2023 and more than a year on from their split, has admitted that he just has to "learn" how to deal with the divorce and "stay grounded" amid the period of moving on.

Asked how he’s adjusted to his new life without the 'Toxic' hitmaker, he told People: "It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle.

"You just got to keep it positive. You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that."

The 'Jackpot' star - who met Britney in 2016 on the set for her music video 'Slumber Party' - previously insisted that he doesn't have any bitter feelings towards the pop icon.

Asked if he's recently been in touch with Britney, Sam told 'Extra': "I just wish her the best."

Just after their split, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their break-up.

Britney wrote on Instagram at the time: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so,

I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly."

Britney also thanked her fans for their support.

She said: "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses."