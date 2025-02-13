Sam Asghari was warned about Britney Spears' conservatorship by a member of her team.

Sam Asghari found out about Britney Spears' conservatorship through her team

The 30-year-old actor - who met the 'Toxic' singer on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video and married her six years later, before filing for divorce in August 2023 - has recalled the moment he was told she was under the conservatorship, which ended in 2021 but at the time gave her no control over her personal and professional affairs.

He told 'The Viall Files' podcast: "She didn't explain. Somebody called me and said, 'Oh, just so you know, this is this and make sure you're obeying by our rules and stuff like that.' "

Sam - who moved from Iran to the United States when he was 12 - was initially worried his then-partner was being "controlled" and "suppressed".

He explained: "I'm coming from a country where I dealt with this already.

"I dealt with women being suppressed and being controlled by men their whole life.

"So I was like, 'Ok, this is weird but, wait a minute, this is America. Something doesn't make sense.' "

Sam didn't immediately tell Britney that the unnamed member of her team had called him about the conservatorship.

He admitted: "Not necessarily. I really tried to understand it. I tried to understand why [the conservatorship] was ever in place to begin with."

And he insisted he didn't feel like he could change her situation as he was scared of the repercussions.

He added: "I was afraid they were gonna maybe make me not see her and things like that."

Shortly after he filed for divorce, Britney sparked controversy when she shared a video of herself dancing with two knives.

Sam insisted he wouldn't have tried to stop her from sharing the footage.

He said: “I'm not someone that's ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content.'

"And, and especially if you're an artist, I think, you know, we're talking about she's a genius artist. What's in her head is gold, and it's what made her who she is.

“So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art express yourself, I'm not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want, especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”