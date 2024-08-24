Sam Asghari doesn't want to "get involved" with the Britney Spears biopic.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split in 2022 after just over a year of marriage

The 30-year-old actor was married to pop megastar Britney, 42, from 2022 until 2023 and after it was revealed that Universal Pictures had secured the rights for a big screen adaptation of her memoir 'The Woman In Me', Sam has given the project his blessing but doesn't want to star in it himself.

He told Access Hollywood: "I don't get involved with other people's projects creatively but I think a lot of producers who are gonna be involved in it, th are gonna do justice by this amazing legacy that she had."

When the 'Jackpot' star and Britney started their relationship, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker had been under a conservatorship that gave her immediate family control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life but that was terminated less than a year before she tied the knot with Sam.

Her parents did not attend the ceremony, and instead, the guest list was made up of A-listers like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton

Despite the marriage lasting just over a year, Sam recently insisted he just wants the "best" for his ex-wife.

He told E! News: "You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.

"I'm always going to celebrate the past. and learn about the past and move on to the future.

"I wish her the best.

"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

It was recently revealed that the upcoming biopic could potentially be filmed in the house that Britney grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana before she shot to fame in the late 1990s.

The homeowner - who put the property on the market last year for $1.2 million - is also "willing to move out of the home for however long it takes to film" but expects to be financially compensated.

The home is 2,999-square feet and features a basement dance studio along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The '...Toxic' hitmaker is undoubtedly the most famous former resident of the small town in Louisiana, which currently has a population of just over 2,000.