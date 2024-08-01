Sam Asghari will "always appreciate" the time he had with Britney Spears.

The 30-year-old actor started dating pop megastar Britney 42, in 2016 when they met on the set of her music video 'Slumber Party' and they married in June 2022 but even though they called it quits just over a year later, he has insisted he just wants the "best" for his ex-wife.

He told E! News: "You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.

"I'm always going to celebrate the past. and learn about the past and move on to the future.

"I wish her the best.

"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

Britney was initially married to Jason Alexander - a childhood friend from her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana - for a period of 55 hours in early 2004 and then went on to have Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden with second husband Kevin Federline but they divorced in 2007.

When Sam and Britney started their relationship, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker had been under a conservatorship that gave her immediate family control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life but that was terminated less than a year before she tied the knot with Sam.

Her parents did not attend the ceremony, and instead the guest list was made up of A-Listers like Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

At the time of their split, the 'Overprotected' singer admitted that she was a "little shocked" at their split but refused to go into details.

She said on Instagram: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

Britney added she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” of their relationship and signed off by saying she was doing “pretty damn good”.