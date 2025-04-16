Sami Sheen has opened up about the tumultuous relationship she’s had with both her parents Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

Describing her journey through family conflict and personal independence as one marked by emotional upheaval and a search for stability, the OnlyFans creator laid bare their rollercoaster life while speaking on Gia Giudice’s podcast ‘Casual Chaos’.

Sami, 21, said: about how her bond with her actress mother broke down in 2021, during a period when she moved out of Denise’s home and in with her father, Charlie, 59: “I was living at my mom’s, obviously, with (Denise’s husband) Aaron (Phypers) and Lola and we were all fighting constantly.

“I did not get along with anyone. I kind of felt like the odd one out and being the older sister, the blame was like always thrown on me for everything.

“I was really struggling mentally in that house and there’s obviously a lot that I wish I could say, but I’ll get in trouble for saying.”

Sami said she eventually moved in with Charlie, believing it to be a more peaceful environment.

She added: “I wanted to try out living there and like, it was great until it wasn’t.”

The move sparked headlines when Sami, then 17, posted on TikTok referring to her mother’s house as a “hell house” and claimed she had been “trapped in an abusive household”.

At the time, a source told People Denise was “saddened by the situation” and had simply “set normal rules”.

Charlie responded publicly, saying: “Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball.”

After some time at her father’s house, Sami said she grew “really lonely” and eventually left to live with a friend, before briefly returning to Denise’s home.

She added: “I was like, this is not working. My mom’s is not working.”

Sami added she moved into her own apartment shortly after turning 18, funding it with earnings from joining OnlyFans.

She said: “I started OnlyFans and I got an apartment a month later and I’ve been living in an apartment ever since.”

Reflecting on how the public reacted to her decision to leave home, Sami said she expected support from peers, but was surprised by the backlash.

She added: “People were like, ‘How dare you have it so nice.’ I’m like, you guys have no idea. What goes on behind closed doors is crazy.”

Sami also said Charlie “loved that I was taking his side now after all these years and he was the favourite parent” – but stressed her decision to live independently was about more than choosing between parents.

She added: “I just wanted to start to find myself and have my own space and my own environment.”