Samuel L Jackson has indulged in ‘crazy’ antics during his marriage

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor, 75, married his partner LaTanya Richardson Jackson 44 years ago in April after they first met at college and they have one daughter, Zoe, 42.

He opened up about the secret to their long-lasting relationship in an interview with AARP The Magazine, and explained they have had to overcome challenges including “s***” he has done he thinks was “crazy”.

Samuel added when asked how he keeps his marriage alive: “A lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up.

“I’ve done s*** in my marriage that’s crazy, you know? She has, too, in her head, or whatever in reality, but you got to go, ‘Is that a breakup offense? Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?’”

Samuel added it was also vital to “ignore” irritating aspects to a partner, saying: “Or there are certain things that you learn to ignore about people – that she’s learned to ignore about me.”

He admitted his work ethic has caused problems in his marriage, saying: “I’m going to go to work all the time until, you know, it’s time.”

Samuel and his wife said in an interview with People in 2022 they had made a pact never to split no matter how heavy the challenges in their marriage got.

LaTanya said: “In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family.

“That it’s just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false.

“In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, ‘We are going to stay together no matter what. We’ll figure it out.’”