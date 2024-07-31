Sandra Bernhard she feels "sad" to have lost her friendship with Madonna.

Sandra Bernhard has opened up about the end of her friendship with Madonna

The comedian became close to the singer while they were both living in New York in the 1980s but they had parted ways by the early 1990s amid rumours of a feud and now Sandra has admitted she's disappointed not to have been able to "maintain" their once-close bond.

During an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's 'Dinner's On Me' podcast, she explained: "It would be fine [if we saw each other again], but I mean, I don’t know what it would be.

"I hate getting nostalgic and caught up in that time because it was such, like, the perfect time.

"The late ‘80s [was] when I was doing my one-woman show here in New York and I was friends with her and doing Letterman ['Late Night with David Letterman'] all the time.

"I mean, everything was just so fresh. So there are times when I’m like, ‘That really makes me sad, you know, that we couldn’t maintain our friendship.’ I mean, I could have."

The pair became friends in the 1980s and appeared together on 'Late Night with David Letterman' in 1988, while Sandra appeared in Madonna's 'Truth or Dare' documentary in 1991.

Sandra previously opened up about the breakdown of their relationship during an appearance on the 'Hot Takes and Deep Dives' podcast, explaining she didn't want to be just a "passing" friend for the singer.

She said: "I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly. We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image.

"What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through ... And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last."