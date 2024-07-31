Sandra Bullock is “ready to get back in the game”.

Sandra Bullock is gearing up for a return to films

The ‘Speed’ star is reportedly gearing up to return to Hollywood after taking a two-year hiatus to raise her family - which consists of her two kids Louis, 14, and Layla, 11 - and care her late partner Bryan Randall, who passed away almost a year ago at the age of 57 following a short battle with ALS.

A source told this week's edition of US Weekly: “She gradually reemerging into public life.

“She’s excited about what the future holds. She’s ready to get back in the game.”

Another insider noted that the 'Lost City' star had endured one of the "hardest times" of her life following the death of her partner and that she needed time off.

The source said: “Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan.”

Meanwhile, Sandra previously insisted that he was the “love of her life” while talking about her lack of urgency to get married during a 2021 appearance on ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

At the time, she said: “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter [Skylar, 30]. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner… I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man. He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”

Sandra’s sister Gesine praised her dedication to nursing the late photographer on social media.

She wrote on an Instagram tribute to Bryan: “There is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled,

‘The Proposal’ actress - who was once married initially married to reality TV star Jesse James between 2005 and 2010 - - remarked how she felt “so burnt out” while promoting her movie ‘The Lost City’ - which preceded the release of her flick ‘Bullet Train’ - and her desire to look after her children and get away from gruelling shooting schedules of making movies.

Sandra said in 2022: “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it. I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”