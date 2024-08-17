Saoirse Ronan learned lambing in preparation for her latest film role.

Saoirse Ronan spent time on a farm before filming started

The 30-year-old actress plays an alcoholic who returns home to the Orkney Islands in 'The Outrun', and Saoirse has revealed that she learned how to oversee the birth of lambs on a farm.

Speaking about her preparation for the movie, Saoirse told BBC Scotland: "I was lambing. I don't think you can fake that as you’ll see from the film."

Saoirse actually spent time on a farm and observed farmers when they were at work.

She recalled: "We had Kyle, this very young farmer, who was about 23 and overseeing three different farms on the Orkney mainland. He coached me off-camera."

However, Saoirse still found it to be a very challenging experience.

The Hollywood star shared: "When you pull a lamb out at first, they look like they're dead.

“They are pretty lifeless and the first time you do it you are worried you will hurt them, but you do have to be quite rough.

"After I got the first one out of the way I felt a bit more confident but to have to keep that mask of confidence over my face while inside I was completely terrified was probably one of the biggest acting challenges I've ever faced."

The new movie is based on Amy Liptrot's award-winning memoir of the same name, and Saoirse recalled reading it amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The acclaimed actress - who is married to actor Jack Lowden - said: "We were in lockdown, we were reading three books a week and he had been aware of the book from a few years before because he had spent a bit of time in the Orkney Islands with his friend.

"He had originally gone up there to do research on John Rae the explorer who is from Orkney so that's how he discovered the book.

"He handed it to me when he had finished it and said 'This is the next role that you need to play."