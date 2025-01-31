Sara Bareilles wants a "cosy" wedding with lots of blankets and "comfortable places to sit".

The 45-year-old singer is engaged to 'Rise' actor Joe Tippett and she has now explained she wants the couple's big day to feel "warm and inviting" - admitting her dream wedding looks very different now she's in her 40s.

She told PEOPLE: "The non-negotiables are I want comfortable places to sit. I want lots of blankets in case it's cold because I hate being cold.

"The food has to be slamming and the music has to be amazing. I just want it to feel just really cozy and warm and inviting."

Sara added: "At this point, I'm 45. The dream of my wedding doesn't look like it might have if I was in my early 20s ...

"What I really want to do is celebrate bringing our community of loved ones together to witness this journey we're taking. And I really want my friends and family to feel like they had a great weekend."

The couple met in 2015 and they went public with their romance two years later at the 2017 Tony Awards

Sara shared their engagement news in 2023 alongside a picture in which she showed off her diamond ring.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want.

"The more I know you the more I know I love you … and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love.

"And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding.

"What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. [heart emoji] (sic)"

She previously revealed they had hoped to get married last year but busy schedules meant the date would have to be bumped until 2025.

Sara told PEOPLE: "Oh man, we were aiming for this year. But with his shooting schedule, I think it might be too hard to pull it together this year, so it might get pushed to next year."

