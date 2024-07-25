Sarah Michelle Gellar has adopted a less-is-more approach to beauty.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has discussed her style evolution

The 47-year-old actress feels her style has evolved markedly during the course of her career, and she's ultimately learned that "less is always more".

Sarah - who is best known for playing Buffy Summers on the hit TV show 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "One day I had a photo shoot and a premiere in the same day. And I was exhausted, because I was also working on this little television show I used to do called 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', and they bleached my eyebrows.

"I got home at the end of the day after the premiere, exhausted. I washed my face, and not only were my brows barely there, they disintegrated."

Sarah also revealed that she created her "natural look" by accident.

She explained: "Luckily, there is proof - one picture - that I finally figured out my eyebrows. My hairdresser and my makeup artist were super late. My stylist, Deborah Waknin, said, ‘I can do your makeup!’ So I kind of created a natural look in the ’90s by accident."

Meanwhile, Sarah revealed in March that she regrets not keeping hold of her 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' outfits.

The Hollywood star told Us Weekly: "I have a couple of pieces, but we weren’t allowed to keep the wardrobe in those days."

Sarah's 14-year-old daughter Charlotte has recently started to embrace some 'Buffy'-inspired fashion trends.

The actress - who has been married to actor Freddie Prinze Jr since 2002 - said: "Isn’t that crazy? When my daughter came back and she’s like, ‘Do you still have any chokers?’ I was like, ‘What?’ Or she’ll come out with the white T-shirt with the dress over it."