Sarah Michelle Gellar is reportedly in 'final negotiations' for a 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot.

The iconic vampire show - which was creator by Joss Whedon and first aired from 1997 to 2003 - is said to be returning for a sequel series on Hulu.

As reported by E! News, the revival - which doesn't have a name just yet - has been described as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse" by 20th Television and Searchlight TV.

Sarah, 47, is expected to reprise her role as Buffy Summers in the show, over two decades since the original programme ended its run.

It's also believed that original showrunner Whedon won't be involved, following misconduct allegations which surfaced in 2021.

According to Variety, the upcoming project would focus on a new Slayer, with Buffy appearing as a recurring character rather than the lead.

If the series goes ahead, Sarah is expected to executive produce with Gail Berman and Dolly Parton, who were all executive producers on the original show.

Nora and Lila Zuckerman are also attached to write the series, as well as serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Meanwhile, Sarah recently suggested any revival of 'Buffy' would need a younger star in the lead role.

She told Britain's HELLO! Magazine: "It’s been 20 years so I’d need a lot of plastic surgery!

“I don’t know if I would approach playing her any differently. Buffy is such a beautiful character – that never changes.

“But I think they’ll get someone younger if she does come back.

“If people think I can still save the world and kick butt, I’m OK with that.”

Sarah – who has Charlotte, 15, and Rocky, 12, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - also suggested the show ended on the right note, and doesn’t have any unfinished business.

Speaking of where she thinks her alter ego is now, she said: “I like to think she’s living a good life, a peaceful life, without having to do all the slayings she used to.

“But I’m happy with how we ended things. I love playing her and I feel proud of what she stood for – what she still stands for.”