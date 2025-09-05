Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks it is an honour to revisit her old roles.

The 48-year-old actress has been working on reboots to her 1990s hits I Know What You Did Last Summer and Buffy the Vampire Slayer in recent months so she feels lucky that audiences still connect with her past work and the projects are still "meaningful".

She told USA Today: "I've been fortunate enough that I've had work that people remember from all different times, and as an actor, you just hope you do work that not just stands the test of time (and) that people still remember, but they still enjoy.

"If your art that you've created is still meaningful and also as the world changes that it still has emotional resonance to the fans, that's all we could ever ask for.

"It means that your work resonates. And that people are still wanting more from a performance you made that many years ago."

However, the Cruel Intentions actress noted that rebooting a show or a movie series has some disadvanages because "people are really hard on" them.

She said: "[They] never get mad every time … someone does a new adaptation of Shakespeare or Brontë or any of the classics.

"At the end of the day, there's only so many stories in the world and they all sort of are derivatives."

Sarah believes the key is in the quality of the material and not going for a straight rehash of the original.

She said: "I think as long as they're good and it's not just a rehashing. As long as the work is put in, it's all about the DNA. If you can capture the DNA of an original, I think you're golden."

Despite being happy to revisit her past roles, the actress doesn't feel she has been "pigeonholed" by them.

She said: "I also feel like some people get stuck in that.

"I don't feel like anyone's ever done that to me. It's not like people only know me from one thing in the '90s or they only wanna see me as one thing from the '90s. I've been extremely fortunate."