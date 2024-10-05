Sarah Paulson is looking forward to acting with Kim Kardashian in the legal drama 'All's Fair'.

The 49-year-old star will feature alongside the reality queen in Ryan Murphy's series about an all-female divorce law firm and expects to have a "great time" with Kardashian based on the pair's previous meetings.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the premiere of her new film 'Hold Your Breath' on Friday (04.10.24): "She's always been so lovely to me the few times I've met her, and I have no reason to think anything other than like it's going to be a great, great, good time. I'm meeting her for the first time tomorrow night, so I'm excited."

The 'Ratched' star added: "My experience with Kim Kardashian has always been one of real joy. I love watching ('The Kardashians')."

Kim has previously acted in the anthology series 'American Horror Story: Delicate' and Paulson has no intention of questioning her ability as a performer.

She said: "I feel like we live in a scary world right now where there's a lot of terrifying aspects to just being alive, in terms of living on the planet we're living on. And certainly one of the things to be celebrated is the idea of a bunch of women coming together to make a TV show."

Kardashian, 43, is currently studying to become an attorney and is excited that she will be able to explore the same world on screen in the show.

She told Variety earlier this year: "I'm going to be playing a high-powered divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser if that resonates with anybody. … I’m really excited about it. That confidence that [Ryan] believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. It feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV."