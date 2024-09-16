Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor still don't live together.

The 49-year-old actress has been in a relationship with 'Two and a Half Men' star Holland, 81, for almost a decade but revealed that they still don't own a home together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "'I have to clarify this. We don’t live together meaning we don’t own a home together, but we’re together more often than we are not."

Holland noted that there is "a lot of variety " in their relationship as they spend a lot of time going between each other's properties.

Meanwhile, Holland was nominated for an Emmy for her role in 'The Morning Show' and even thigh she lost out to 'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki, Sarah was ready to support her significant other ahead of time and kept her cool with a fan.

She told People: "This is the nominee, I'm here with the fan.

"Just don't ever say that I'm not supportive and ready and willing and able, because it's not about me tonight as you can tell by the fan that I carry."

Holland recently revealed that the pair of them actually share a lot of similar traits.

She said: "I think we're interested in the same things about character in people.

"I think we like thinking about people in the same way, understanding them. 'What is their thing? What is the thing that drives them, pleases them, hurts them? What's the thing?' We just like to understand these things."

Sarah has enjoyed huge success during her career - but she's always remained connected to her friends.

Holland explained: "I mean, she has quite a number of really close friends. But for Sarah, having close friends means spending time with them, knowing what's going on with them, keeping in touch with them. And if anything is going on with anybody, she'll have them on her mind, and she'll check in late at night, 'How are you doing? How's it going?' I mean, she's just the most thoughtful and attentive friend I've ever seen anybody be. She's really wonderful though."