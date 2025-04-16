Aimee Lou Wood has received "beautiful flowers" from Sarah Sherman after she poked fun at her appearance in a "mean" 'Saturday Night Live' sketch.

Aimee Lou Wood has received flowers from Sarah Sherman

The 31-year-old actress previously admitted she was upset after the comedy show broadcast a 'White Lotus' parody centred around US President Donald Trump called 'White Potus' at the weekend because the comic donned oversized prosthetic teeth to mimic her distinctive smile, and now Sarah has reached out with a gesture of apology.

Aimee - who played Chelsea in the latest series of the anthology satire - took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday (15.04.25) to share a picture of a bouquet of flowers sent to her by Sarah.

She captioned the image: "Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm."

The pastel-coloured floral bunch featured light orange roses, as well as purple and white doritaenopsis.

Her gift comes days after she announced via Instagram Stories that she had been given an apology by the show following her displeasure with the sketch.

Aimee - who did not reveal who had said sorry to her - wrote: "I've had apologies from SNL".

The 'Sex Education' star had hit out at the "cheap" humour of the sketch on Sunday (13.04.25).

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.

"Yes, take the p*** for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Aimee made her comments while also clarifying her own recent remarks about being worried HBO didn't "want" her for 'The White Lotus' because of her "ugly" looks.

She wrote: "Nobody at HBO called me ugly!! Jeez, as if! I clearly say that was my own paranoid thought.

"Nobody at HBO would say that. My point in the article was how our [brains] play tricks on us. Please read carefully before getting angry at me.

“When someone (not a producer) told me Mike fought for me it was said in a nice way. I just spiralled about it because of my own imposer syndrome. That was my point.

"Just want to clear that up because HBO have been nothing but super supportive.

"So to conclude today’s rant @hbo kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone [cry laughing emoji] @nbcsnl – mean.(sic)"

Aimee then thanked her followers for sending her messages of support.

She wrote: "On a positive note everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself."

The actress shared a number of the comments she'd received that criticised 'SNL's depiction of her.

She added: "Omg I’ve got THOUSANDS of messages in agreement with me since posting that. Thanks guys. Glad I said something.(sic)"