Sarah Silverman fears Pamela Anderson ‘does not care for’ her

The 54-year-old comedian and actor made the comments during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, where she was promoting her new Netflix special, and said she is convinced meetings with the former ‘Baywatch’ actress, 57, led to her disliking her.

Recounting a frosty encounter at a Hollywood gala, Sarah said: “She looks at me and she goes, ‘Oh yeah. You told horrible jokes about me on my roast,’ and then she turned around and left,”

The comic added: “I was like, my heart (is broken.)”

Sarah described meeting Pamela, 57, at a high-profile Los Angeles gala in 2024, where she attended as the guest of her friend Sacha Baron Cohen following his divorce from Isla Fisher.

The stand-up comic said she had previously appeared on Pamela’s early 2000s action-comedy series V.I.P. and had taken part in Comedy Central’s Roast of Pamela Anderson in 2005.

During the gala, Sarah added host Andy Cohen suggested introducing her to Pamela.

“She was there, and of course (Sacha has) got that connection from Borat with her, and I had roasted her, and I was on that show, V.I.P..

"Andy (Cohen) was like, 'I'll introduce you,'

The remarks were made on Andy Cohen Live, hosted by Andy, 56.

Sarah was one of several comedians who participated in the 2005 roast of Pamela, which also featured Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Courtney Love, Adam Carolla, Bea Arthur, Tommy Lee, Jeff Ross and Andy Dick.

In one of her jokes during the roast, Sarah said: “You know a lot of people say, ‘Oh, Pam Anderson wouldn’t be anyone without her tits.’ And that’s just not true. It’s not true. She’d be Paris Hilton.”

Clips from the special remain online, including footage posted to YouTube by Comedy Central.

In 2018, parts of the roast resurfaced, notably a moment in which comedian Andy Dick groped Pamela’s chest.