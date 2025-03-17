Sarah Snook took inspiration from Taylor Swift when preparing for her role on Broadway.

Sarah Snook has opened up about her preparations for Broadway

The 'Succession' star is currently performing in a production of Oscar Wilde's 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' in New York and she's revealed she used part of Swift's gruelling training regime for her 'The Eras Tour' by learning her lines while running on a treadmill.

She told The New Yorker of her preparations: "No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know."

When asked if she took inspiration from Swift - who previously revealed she would sing her entire set list while working out, Sarah replied: "I heard that and thought: 'That’s a genius idea. I'm gonna do that'."

Sarah played the role in London's West End before taking the show to Broadway and she started the UK leg when her daughter - with husband Dave Lawson - was six months old and the actress admits being a new mother helped her stick to her training schedule.

She added: "I think, to be honest, probably just in the framework of living as straight and narrow as possible - that probably wouldn’t be possible without a baby.

"It’s valuing sleep, needing to keep nutrition up, because she’s taking a lot of it from breastfeeding. Keeping myself healthy for being a new mom also kept myself healthy for doing this marathon.

"Otherwise, it’s very easy to go: 'Had a big night tonight. Yeah, I’ll have a drink. Yeah, I’ll have a glass of wine'. And then you’re going to bed at five and sleeping until three. With a baby, you cannot do that."

Swift previously explained her tour preparation regime in an interview with Time magazine, saying; "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."

She added: "Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought ...

"Learning choreography is not my strong suit."

Swift also gave up booze while touring, adding: "Doing that show with a hangover,. I don’t want to know that world."