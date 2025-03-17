Sarah Snook had a spooky encounter at a "haunted" theatre in London.

The 'Succession' star appeared in a production of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' at the Theatre Royal Haymarket last year but the show has since transferred to Broadway, and Sarah has now opened up about the ghostly going-ons at the venue in the British capital which has a reputation for being haunted.

She told New Yorker magazine: "I do feel like I saw one [a ghost]. I saw somebody get up, and I was like: 'Oh, cool. They’re getting up and leaving. They must need to go to the toilet'.

"But I look back and they were not there. They were in a very white, kind of Victorian play-dress, a big floofy white dress and a bow. I did ask the people who run the theatre, and they said that it’s haunted, but they’ve never seen that ghost."

The Theatre Royal Haymarket is said to be haunted by the ghost of actor/playwright playwright John Baldwin Buckstone, who died in 1879, and actor Sir Patrick Stewart previously claimed to have seen the spook while he was performing in a production of 'Waiting for Godot' with Sir Ian McKellen.

Sarah had another spooky encounter during her time in London when the lights and heating went haywire at the apartment she was renting while performing in Oscar Wilde's play.

She added to the publication: "When we moved into our apartment in London it was very fucking cold, so we went out quickly to get beanies and gloves, a scarf.

"When we came back, the lights were going [flashing] and the heaters were going up to twenty-nine and down to three and up and down, up and down.

"And then everything went out. We went downstairs, and there’s a gunpowder smell - and my stepson was, like: 'Gunpowder! That means there’s a ghost!'

"The fuse box had blown in the basement."

After the incident, the family decamped to a hotel which happened to overlook a place with links to Wilde.

She explained: "We had to go to Brown’s Hotel, and our room was directly opposite the Albemarle Club, where Oscar Wilde had been, which was the beginning of the end of him, where he was accused of being a sodomite by the Marquess of Queensbury.

"The argument happened on the steps which we could see from our window."

Sarah concluded: "I call it the benevolent haunting."